Sussex Green Living: Turn climate concern into climate action

From long dry summers, heavier rain to higher food prices, many people in West Sussex are noticing the effects of climate change close to home. It is no surprise that conversations about the climate often bring up feelings of worry or uncertainty. Sussex Green Living hears this regularly through its local recycling and repair projects.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Understanding the science is one way of moving from concern to action. When we see clearly how the climate system works, it becomes easier to explore what communities can contribute to changing things. As individuals, we are part of those communities and that connection can inspire action that is both personal and shared. Later this month, local residents will have a chance to do just that at a Climate Fresk workshop in The Olive Branch in Horsham.

Climate Fresk is an interactive session that takes the latest climate science and makes it clear and easy to follow. In a few hours, participants work together to map out the chain of cause and effect behind the climate crisis, using findings from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). What can feel overwhelming when read in reports or headlines becomes easier to grasp when explored in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday 23rd September, Horsham will host a Climate Fresk session led by trained life coach Jules Etheridge, who is volunteering with Sussex Green Living.

Climate Fresk

Carrie Cort, founder of Sussex Green Living, said: “People often tell us they want to do more but don’t always know where to start. This workshop is a brilliant way to get a clear picture of what’s happening with the climate and then think together about the practical steps we can take here in our own community.”

The format is straightforward. Using a set of illustrated cards, participants create a visual map of how the climate system works. The material is based on internationally recognised research, including Nobel Prize-winning science presented to the United Nations. No background knowledge is needed.

At the end of the session, the group will discuss the next steps. What can we do as individuals? What can we achieve as communities? And what changes are needed on a wider scale? The emphasis is on turning concern into action that feels realistic and achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who find the subject overwhelming, there is also support available. National organisations such as the Climate Psychology Alliance, Force of Nature and the Good Grief Network offer safe spaces to share and process feelings. Locally, Sussex Green Living provides year-round opportunities to get involved, from recycling items that cannot go in kerbside bins to repair and reuse projects, as well as promoting refill to cut single-use plastic.

Event details:

Climate Fresk Workshop

5.45pm - 9pm Tuesday 23rd September, The Olive Branch (ub), 12 Bishopric, Horsham, RH12 1QR (near the bus station).

Facilitated by Jules Etheridge, volunteering with Sussex Green Living

Booking is essential: https://tinyurl.com/2m3tk4yf