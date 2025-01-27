Sussex Green Living: Veganuary: a simple step towards a kinder, greener lifestyle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week's Sussex Green Living column is written by Helen Crabb of Vegan Fest Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VEGANUARY is exactly what it suggests - an event that encourages non-vegans to adopt a vegan diet during the month of January. It is the obvious new year resolution for those that are keen to adopt a kinder way of living and, with a huge amount of support available these days, it’s a resolution that can easily be sustained. And why not?

For many, the transition to veganism is triggered by awareness of the cruel exploitation of animals with factory production of fish, land animals and their milk products. For others it may be for health reasons, as evidence shows that a well-planned plant-based diet can bring many long-term health benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However for most, the decision to follow a vegan lifestyle goes hand in hand with the knowledge that it is a far more environmentally friendly way of living. A study in July 2023 by Professor Peter Scarborough at Oxford University concluded that ‘There is a strong relationship between the amount of animal-based foods in a diet and its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions, land use, water use, eutrophication and biodiversity. Dietary shifts away from animal-based foods can make a substantial contribution to reduction of the UK environmental footprint’.

Horsham's vegan market takes place on the last Saturday of every month.

In fact, eating a vegan diet could be the ‘single biggest way’ to reduce your environmental impact on earth, according to another study at the University of Oxford in 2019, where researchers found that cutting meat and dairy products from our diet could reduce an individual's carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent.

Interest in veganism has grown rapidly around the world in recent years and these days there are some excellent vegan alternatives to most animal based food, making a vegan lifestyle very accessible and it can even be considerably cheaper than an omnivorous diet if you stick to basic wholefood ingredients.

We are very fortunate in Horsham to have our own VEGAN MARKET in Piries Place which takes place on the last Saturday of each month. This small, but popular, event brings you independent traders offering the best in vegan food, so whether you are a fully-fledged vegan or just taking small steps towards a kinder way of living, you are sure to find something of interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from the popular hot street food stall, there are nut-based artisan cheese alternatives, pies and savouries together with the most delectable cakes & sweet treats – and always with some gluten-free options too!

The next vegan market is on SATURDAY 22nd FEBRUARY from 9.30am until 3.30pm. All profits from the pitch sales at the market are donated to Holbrook Animal Rescue, and Animals Asia (both UK registered charities). For further details visit @veganfesthorsham or email [email protected].

To learn about the work of Sussex Green Living visit sussexgreenliving.org.uk