Sussex Green Living: Volunteers needed to inspire young people and grow a greener Sussex

By Morag Warrack & Marianne Lindfield. BEE the change! Sussex Green Living and Girlguiding Sussex Central are working to inspire action for a greener future, find out how you can get involved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers play a vital role in building a stronger, greener community. Sussex Green Living (SGL) and Girlguiding Sussex Central are both working to inspire the next generation to take action for the planet but they need more people to help make it happen.

Whether it’s supporting SGL’s Plant to Plate event on 26th April or volunteering with Girlguiding to help girls build confidence and connect with nature, now is the time to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Plant to Plate, SGL will bring together families, schools, and local groups to explore sustainable food choices, growing your own, and reducing waste. Volunteers are needed to help with activities, support workshops, and engage visitors in practical sustainability ideas.

Be part of a movement -Volunteer

"Young people care deeply about the planet, but they need support to turn that concern into action," says Carrie Cort, founder of Sussex Green Living. "Volunteers play a vital role in inspiring and equipping them with the skills and knowledge to create a more sustainable future."

Girlguiding Sussex Central also provides opportunities for girls to build confidence, take on challenges, and develop an appreciation for the natural world. Many groups already take part in tree planting, plastic-free projects, and wildlife conservation, encouraging young people to play a role in protecting the planet. However, with over 700 girls currently on waiting lists, more volunteers are needed to make these experiences accessible to more girls.

"Volunteering with Girlguiding makes a real difference," says Wendy Colson, County Commissioner for Girlguiding Sussex Central. "The time I have given to Girlguiding has enriched everything I do. It’s given opportunities to me, my daughters, and all volunteers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering isn’t just about giving back—it’s a chance to learn, grow, and be part of something bigger. It can:

Boost confidence – Trying something new helps build self-belief.

– Trying something new helps build self-belief. Develop skills – Improve teamwork, leadership, and communication.

– Improve teamwork, leadership, and communication. Connect with others – Be part of a welcoming, like-minded community.

– Be part of a welcoming, like-minded community. Make a real impact – Inspire young people and support climate action.

– Inspire young people and support climate action. Enhance well-being – Research shows volunteering reduces stress and increases happiness.

Just like a hive thrives when everyone works together, communities become stronger when people take action, whether it’s helping at an annual festival like Plant to Plate or becoming a more regular volunteer with the Guides- there is an opportunity for everyone to participate.

Volunteer at Plant to Plate (26th April) – Help run workshops and eco-education activities. Contact: Rosie: [email protected]

Become a Girlguiding Volunteer https://www.girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com or email [email protected]

By volunteering, you don’t just support your community—you become part of a movement towards a greener, more connected Sussex. Your time and energy can create lasting change.