Sussex Green Living: West Sussex is recycling more but what if we didn’t buy the plastic in the first place?

Ever looked at your overflowing recycling bin and wondered if there’s a better way? You're not alone. West Sussex is ahead of most of the country in recycling—but what if we could cut plastic waste before it even reaches our bins?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures show 53.7% of household waste in the county is recycled, beating the national average of 44%. That’s a win, but nearly half of our waste still isn’t recycled. And when it comes to plastic, recycling is no magic fix. The UK is the second-largest producer of plastic waste per person in the world, and much of what we recycle still ends up in landfill due to contamination or non-recyclable packaging.

The Plastic Problem in Sussex

A recent survey, The Big Plastic Count, revealed UK households throw away 1.7 billion pieces of plastic packaging every week—over 90 billion per year. Despite Sussex’s efforts, 5.1% of recycling collected last year was rejected, mainly due to contamination. That’s thousands of tonnes of waste that could have been avoided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refill Shops

Soft plastics—like crisp packets and plastic film are particularly problematic because they aren’t accepted in household recycling bins. While most large supermarkets now offer soft plastic drop-offs, the best solution is to avoid plastic in the first place.

Take the 8 Pledges Challenge

Could you start with just one simple change? One of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce waste is to refill instead of rebuying. From washing-up liquid to pasta, more refill shops are popping up across Sussex, helping people cut out unnecessary plastic.

Sussex Green Living’s 8 Pledges encourage small, practical swaps like refilling, saying no to single-use plastic, and recycling smarter. It’s not about one challenge—it’s about finding a first step that works for you and building from there.

This environmental charity aims to help people take small green steps to a healthier and happier future and are looking for families to join them. Sign up today to 8 pledges https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/8-pledges/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrie Cort, founder of Sussex Green Living, says: "Recycling is important, but it’s not a silver bullet. We need to break our reliance on single-use plastics by making small, practical changes; Every choice we make adds up to a much bigger impact."

Refill and Recycle: Where to Start

– Many local shops now offer refill stations for cleaning products and toiletries. Find refill shops at

Recycle Smarter – Check West Sussex County Council’s recycling guide to avoid contamination.

Use Local Initiatives – Repair cafés, refill hubs, and second-hand shops are growing across Horsham and Mid Sussex. (Find your local Repair Café

West Sussex is already ahead—but imagine the impact if we all took that first step today.