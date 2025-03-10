Sussex Heritage: 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards launched at Saltdean Lido

More than 100 people gathered in the company of The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman, as the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were officially launched at Saltdean Lido, Brighton.

Toovey’s was proud to sponsor the launch with RH Partnership Architects.

Through its work and awards the Sussex Heritage Trust promotes and encourages best practice in our county’s built environment and landscape.

The restored Saltdean Lido, Brighton © Richard Fraser.

London architect, Richard W. H. Jones, designed Saltdean Lido in the International Style, an architectural movement that developed in Europe following the First World War. Importantly, it’s ‘Streamlined Moderne’ international Art Deco design encapsulates Britain’s own modernist and social aspirations for creating seaside architecture for the enjoyment of the masses. Embracing modernity Saltdean Lido’s architecture is considered to be one of the best surviving examples of lido design in the UK. In 2018 it was named by English Heritage as one of the Seven Wonders of The English Seaside.

Visitors today are left with the same impression of being on a large ocean going ship which bathers would have experienced between the wars.

But the magnificent restoration, overseen by RH Partnership Architects, belies the fact that this beautiful building was in a terrible state and at risk despite being the only Grade II* listed lido in the country. In 2010 it was threatened by plans to develop the site into flats. The local community campaigned against this and took on the lease for the site themselves. By 2017 they had restored the pool. With support from the National Heritage Lottery Fund RH Partnership Architects and the volunteer team took on the major restoration and repair of the dilapidated building. This included the reinstatement of original features like the neon-lit signage, the chimney and spiral staircase connecting the café.

The project received a Sussex Heritage Trust Award the judges noting the quality and scale of the task of renovation and that “The project [had] succeeded in turning the building into a magnet for the community and a source of much local pride.”

Sussex Heritage Trust Chairman, David Cowan and the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman at the launch of the 2025 Sussex Heritage Awards © Love Heart Photography.

The Sussex Heritage Trust’s work is as important today in promoting best practice in our county’s built environment and landscape whilst encouraging and supporting talented young people into careers in conservation, building and horticulture. I am delighted that Toovey’s, remain long-term sponsors and supporters of their important work, alongside a number of Sussex businesses including headline sponsors Thakeham.

The closing date for entries for this year’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards is 28th March. To find out more visit sussexheritagetrust.org.uk.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.