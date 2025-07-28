Sussex Heritage: A postcard from Bignor Roman Villa

The Bignor Roman Villa is, for me, one of the most special places in all England and the perfect place for a summer holiday outing.

The remains of this important Villa nestle in the beautiful Bignor valley in view of the Sussex Downs. Bignor Villa would have been a short distance from the important Stane Street which linked London with Chichester in the first century AD.

The remarkable Roman mosaic floors are amongst the finest in the country and the Villa is open to the public. The Villa was discovered on the morning of Thursday 18th July 1811 when George Tupper hit what appeared to be a large stone whilst ploughing in Bury Field near the village of Bignor at the foot of the Sussex Downs. He cleared a small area and found the tessellated face of a young man. Further excavation revealed a scene depicting Jupiter (Zeus in the Greek) in the guise of an eagle abducting the shepherd boy Ganymede.

This remarkable find was reburied until the June of 1812 and guarded by one of Tupper’s sons. The subsequent excavations were supervised and recorded by the antiquarian Samuel Lysons. The thatched cover buildings were designed to protect the mosaics and are a distinctive feature at Bignor. Built in 1812 they are amongst the earliest examples of their type in the British Isles. Arguably the most important discovery of 1812 was the Venus mask. This beautifully conceived female head is surrounded by a nimbus in a circle flanked by what are thought to be peacocks, or long-tailed pheasants and leaf sprays.

A rare mosaic signature at Bignor Roman Villa

Venus is popularly known as the Roman goddess of love. However, she is also associated with spring, gardens and fertility. These qualities made her popular with farmers, horticulturalists and landowners throughout the Roman Empire. It seems appropriate that Venus should feature so prominently at Bignor in this timeless rural setting. It is thought that the Villa at Bignor was at the heart of a farm of some 4000 acres.

The North Corridor has a mosaic pavement of extraordinary length and at its end is an important signature ‘TƎR’, perhaps referring to the designer of the mosaics Terentius. It is set into a small panel decorated with a dolphin and guilloche bands.

You cannot fail to be captivated by the picturesque setting and charm of the Bignor Roman Villa, which the Tupper family still steward to this day.

Bignor Roman Villa is open every day throughout the Summer Holidays and families can also enjoy the Sunflower Maze and picking patch. To find out more visit www.bignorromanvilla.co.uk.

Venus and the Gladiators at Bignor Roman Villa

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.