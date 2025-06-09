Sussex Heritage: Cartier tank watch with humbling provenance makes £19,000 at Toovey's

A Cartier Tank Obus gold cased wristwatch has just been sold at Toovey’s for £19,000. It was given to Edward Lambe, who served as a Royal Marine during the First World War by Lord Rothermere who co-founded the Daily Mail.

I ask Toovey’s Director and watch specialist Tom Rowsell about this remarkable timepiece and he says “The Cartier Tank watch was introduced in 1917. It’s a popular design with its iconic rectangular watch case and face. A version of it is still produced today. This Cartier Obus Tank watch is a rare model. Obus is French for shell and describes the shape of the lugs. Importantly it was un-touched. Originality carries a premium in today’s market.” I ask Tom whether the story behind the watch added value, he replies “The watch was rare and commanded a strong price in its own right but provenance always adds value.”

The story behind the watch is bound up with Edward Lambe who served alongside Vere Harmsworth and received some of Vere’s personal belongings after he was shot and killed in November 1916.

Vere Harmsworth was Lord Rothermere’s second son. He was born in Eastbourne on 25th September 1895. Harmsworth served in the Royal Navy and was captured during the bombardment of Antwerp in 1914 but escaped and served at Gallipoli. His hearing was irreparably damaged by the sound of naval gunfire. Rather than take a safe post Harmsworth volunteered with the Royal Naval Division so he could serve on the Western Front.

The presentation inscription from Lord Rothermere to Edward Lambe.

His letters home described the horrors of war illustrating a care for his men and a disdain for the top brass who he saw as remote and unthinking. The Battle of Ancre was the last large scale attack by the British at the Battle of the Somme. Harmsworth and his men were ordered out of their trench to form up under cover of darkness on the morning of 13th November 1916. Exposed as dawn broke they came under fire from an unseen nearby German bunker. Within minutes only twenty remained alive out of 430 men. Lieutenant Harmsworth was wounded but pressed on leading his men in the attack until they were cut down by artillery fire.

Edward Lambe eventually returned the belongings to Lord Rothermere (Harold Harmsworth) in 1928. The Cartier Tank Obus gold cased watch was sent to C.E.D. Lambe in October 1929 as a gift of appreciation. The case back was engraved 'To Cyril E.D. Lambe, R.N. from Lord Rothermere October 1929'.

The stories of courage and sacrifice of the men who fought in the 1914-1918 Great War still resonate today.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.