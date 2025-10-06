Sussex Heritage: Colour and the natural world celebrated in Victorian Majolica

It was the Minton factory which first produced Majolica ceramics for the Great Exhibition of 1851.

The softly fired earthenware was decorated in tin and lead overglaze enamels resulting in strong vibrant colours which delighted Victorian tastes in the second half of the 19th century. In 1849 Minton hired the French ceramicist Léon Arnoux as art director, a position he held until 1892. He formulated the glazes and designed the kilns used on Minton’s majolica wares.

Initially the decorative influences were taken from the Italian Renaissance Maiolica where these glazes had first been perfected. However, the influence of Chinese and Japanese taste was also soon felt. The designs also often reflected an excitement in the natural world, in the spirit of the Enlightenment and the writings of Charles Darwin.

The Minton majolica shell flower holder is typical of these designs. It dates from 1870. The upright scallop shell with its pierced top sits on a naturalistic rocky base decorated with seaweed and smaller shells. The Mintons majolica jug modelled as a cat reminds me of my lovely childhood tabby, Tiddles. It dates from 1874. The cat’s intense stare is fixed on a mouse held under its front right paw. The design was modelled by the French sculptor Paul Comolera and once again is naturalistic in its appeal. They realised £360 and £1900 respectively at Toovey’s.

A George Jones majolica garden seat, dated 1874.

Other English factories produced Majolica. Amongst the most notable was George Jones who was also based in Staffordshire. Beautifully glazed and modelled, nature once again played an important part in the decoration. In the later 19th century conservatories became fashionable amongst the well to do allowing them to grow more exotic plant species which were being brought back from around the world. The George Jones majolica garden seat would have been made to decorate such a space and the combination of flowering lily pads, birds, bulrushes and dragonflies give a very English voice to rather oriental decorative motifs. It dates from 1874 and I love the joyful turquoise ground and the brown glazed raffia effect top with its aperture for your hand. This marvellous piece sold at Toovey’s for £2800.

The continued interest in the collecting fields of ceramics speaks into our delight in the myriad breadth of design and aesthetic it incorporates over the centuries, and its ability to speak into the social and economic history not only of our own nation but of nations across the world.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.