Sussex Heritage: Drama and excitement at the 2025 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The sun shone down on the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Against the backdrop of the blue skies the spectacle and drama of this annual festival of motorsport played out on the famous hill climb.

60 years of groundbreaking racing and automotive design by Gordon Murray was celebrated alongside the 75th anniversary of the birth of Formula 1 at the 1950 Grand Prix at Aintree.

I arrived in Jenny my 1932 Riley Gamecock. She was much admired despite being quickly surrounded by a panoply of bright young things in the form of modern Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens and Lotus. I think she rather enjoyed the company and attention.

The iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed sculpture was built by British designer and artist Gerry Judah with some input from Gordon Murray himself. It incorporated the mermaid logo that has been associated with Murray for decades and two Gordon Murray design classics with a Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 supercar and a Brabham BT52 Formula 1 car. Nelson Piquet became the first driver to win the Formula 1 Driver’s championship with a turbo charged engine in the BMW powered BT52 in 1983. The sculpture looked as fabulous as ever with the house and daytime fireworks as its backdrop.

The Paddock at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

British automotive racing design, led by people like Gordon Murray and Adrian Newey, is celebrated across the world and most Formula 1 teams base there operations here in the UK because of the remarkable pool of talent in this country. Formula 1 and earlier World Championship racing cars were celebrated on the track. Bugatti, ERA, Maserati, Ferrari, Mercedes, BRM, Lotus, Brabham, Jaguar, Red Bull, Aston Martin and McLaren were amongst the Grand Prix racing cars screaming up the hill to much applause.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has long been the unofficial British motor show with stands from the world’s greatest and emerging motor manufacturers on display. Ferrari’s stand was exceptional joyfully embracing the future with beautiful cars and cutting edge design born out of its heritage, whilst Jaguar’s controversial Type 00 vast electric coupé seemed to seek to deny the marque’s heritage. A far cry from 1961 when Enzo Ferrari famously described William Lyons’ E-Type Jaguar as “the most beautiful car ever made”.

As the sound and drama of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed fades to memory I am looking forward to the 2025 Goodwood Revival in September. To find out more visit www.goodwood.com/motorsport.

