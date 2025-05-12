Sussex Heritage: "Everyone, man or woman, has done their best" - Winston Churchill

Last week the nation gathered to mark the passing of 80 years since the Allies formally accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany’s armed forces on 7th May 1945.

As the national celebrations played out across the country and on our televisions quiet acts of remembrance were held across our county’s towns and villages. In Storrington The Revd. Jonathan Swindells led members of the Royal British Legion, Storrington, in an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial in the grounds of St Mary’s Parish Church. As prayers were said, wreaths laid and silence observed the birds sang an anthem beneath the folds of the Sussex Downs.

Families, communities and nations are shaped and bound together by their common stories. Stories of both joys and sorrows. Whenever the English find themselves under threat, they instinctively turn to their monarchy, their church and their landscape. Our nation’s identity is bound together by these timeless threads. As 1944 drew to a close Winston Churchill said “A love for tradition has never weakened a nation, indeed it has strengthened nations in their hour of peril.”

Victory in Europe, VE Day, was celebrated on the 8th May 1945 with a public holiday. There was a sense of relief and exhilaration at the end of six years of war. Stepping stones of defeat and been turned to triumph. The hard fight to free Europe restored, preserved and changed our nation’s ideals and identity.

Sir Winston Churchill.

Hope is an important corner stone of a Christian life, in fact a good life however we are inspired whether our hearts be sacred or secular. The British nation had remained hopeful in the face of evil. What had been fought for were the ideals of liberty, freedom, justice and fairness. But we had also fought for our national identity, bound up with the narrative of our island history.

Speaking to the crowds in Whitehall on VE Day Churchill said “God bless you all. This is your victory! It is the victory of the cause of freedom in every land. In all our long history we have never seen a greater day than this. Everyone, man or woman, has done their best. Everyone has tried. Neither the long years, nor the dangers, nor the fierce attacks of the enemy, have in any way weakened the unbending resolve of the British nation. God bless you all.”

Our values, our freedoms have been hard won and remain costly to defend.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.