Sussex Heritage: George Best football shirt sells for £26,000 at Toovey's

George Best's iconic 1968 European Cup Semi-Final Shirt, a major piece of footballing history, has just been sold at Toovey’s for £26,000.

There was a great sense of excitement as Toovey’s Senior Valuer, Will Rowsell, took to the rostrum and the bidding flew up to £26,000 in a frenzy of online bidding before the gavel fell.

Will explains the appeal of this iconic football shirt “The 1967-68 season was a pivotal one for Manchester United, culminating in their first-ever European Cup triumph. George Best was at the peak of his powers, and his performance in the semi-final first leg was instrumental in United's journey to the final. The classic red Number 7 shirt is synonymous with Best's dazzling skill and charisma. It represents a tangible link to one of football's greatest legends and one of the sport's most iconic moments. It is arguably one of the most significant Manchester United shirts ever to come to auction - George Best's match-worn Number 7 shirt from the second leg of the 1968 European Cup semi-final against Real Madrid is an historic garment, in which Best famously scored the winning goal.”

"This is more than just a football shirt; it's a relic from a golden era of football and a testament to the genius of George Best. Its historical significance, combined with Best's legendary status, made this an incredibly desirable item for serious collectors and Manchester United fans."

Toovey's Senior Valuer William Rowsell with George Best's iconic number 7 shirt match worn in the 1968 European Cup Semi-Final.

The human story of how the West Sussex seller came to own the shirt is a remarkable in itself. William says “The local West Sussex vendor spent every other Saturday travelling to Old Trafford to watch her beloved Manchester United play their home games along with the London & District Supporters Club. Mingling with the players before the games, she became 'pally' with David Sadler, who lodged with George and would chat with both of them before matches. Having watched the first leg of the semi-final, she also travelled to Madrid to watch the second leg, having phoned George the week before to ask for his shirt after the game. She met him at the team hotel as he stepped off the coach and he shoved a soaking wet bundle into her arms before Jack Crompton [the kit man] could see him give the shirt away. The shirt was accompanied by the towel that it was wrapped in. She is delighted with the result.”

