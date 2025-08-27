Sussex Heritage: George Best footballs shirts to be auctioned at Toovey's

There will be a rare opportunity to own a piece of footballing history when George Best's iconic 1968 European Cup Semi-Final Shirt goes to Auction at Toovey’s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week I am in the company of Toovey’s Senior Valuer, Will Rowsell, who says “Football enthusiasts and collectors alike will have a rare opportunity to acquire what is arguably the most significant Manchester United shirt ever to come to auction - George Best's match-worn Number 7 shirt from the second leg of the 1968 European Cup semi-final against Real Madrid. It’s an historic garment, in which Best famously scored in the first leg. It carries a pre-sale estimate of £10,000 - £20,000.”

Will explains “The 1967-68 season was a pivotal one for Manchester United, culminating in their first-ever European Cup triumph. George Best was at the peak of his powers, and his performance in the semi-final first leg was instrumental in United's journey to the final. The classic red Number 7 shirt is synonymous with Best's dazzling skill and charisma. It represents a tangible link to one of football's greatest legends and one of the sport's most iconic moments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is more than just a football shirt; it's a relic from a golden era of football and a testament to the genius of George Best. Its historical significance, combined with Best's legendary status, makes this an incredibly desirable item for any serious collector or Manchester United fan."

George Best celebrating the win.

William continues “The local West Sussex vendor spent every other Saturday travelling to Old Trafford to watch her beloved Manchester United play their home games. She was, of course, present at the semi-final second leg and was given the shirt by George Best himself after the game. The shirt had been wrapped in a club branded towel, so the kit man, Jack Crompton, wouldn’t see it being given away! This auction provides a unique chance to own a piece of the magic from that unforgettable 1968 European Cup campaign.”

Will concludes “Remarkably another George Best match worn shirt has just been entered for sale by another vendor. George Best wore it when he was playing for Northern Ireland in a 1970s home international.”

The two football shirts will be offered in Toovey’s auction of Collectors’ Items at 1pm on Thursday 9th October 2025. Pre-sale viewing times: 4th October 9.30am-12noon, 6th October 10am-4pm, 7th October 10am-4pm, 8th October 9am-4pm, 9th October 9am-1pm. To find out more contact Will Rowsell at Toovey’s Auctioneers on 01903 891955 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.