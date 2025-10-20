Sussex Heritage: George Russell Museum acquires rare arts and crafts alms at Toovey's

A Lygon brass alms by the English designer Gordon Russell (1892-1980) has just been sold at Toovey’s to The Gordon Russell Design Museum in Worcestershire for £1200.

Jonathan Russell, the designer’s grandson and the museum’s chairman, attended the auction to bid beating strong online competition. The alms dish fills a gap in the museum’s collection where Russell’s metalwork designs are less well represented than his furniture. The purchase was made possible by a fundraising campaign by the museum.

The large bronze alms dish with its wide hammered rim engraved with a band of foliage is stamped to the underside ‘R&S Lygon’ and ‘Made by Hand on the Cotswolds Hills’. The piece represents an early design by Gordon Russell. The name Lygon is taken from his father’s hotel in Broadway and was made in the workshop of George Hart in Chipping Campden.

Gordon Russell worked in the family’s restoration and repair workshop. His father tasked him with designing the furniture for The Lygon Arms Hotel. But in 1914 Gordon and his brother Don volunteered to join the Worcestershire Regiment in France. They saw action at Passchendaele, Ypres and the Somme before returning home. Russell and Sons was established in 1922.

Broadway was an important town on the stage coach routes. But in the late 19th and early 20th century, initially under the influence of William Morris, it attracted artist, writers and designers. Indeed, John Singer Sargent painted his famous ‘Carnation, Lily, Lily, Rose’ at Broadway. The picture represented his first real success at The Royal Academy in 1887 when it was immediately purchased by the Tate Gallery.

Celebrating with tea and cake after the auction with Toovey’s Arts & Crafts specialist William Rowsell Jonathan Russell explained “This acquisition is crucial to broaden the story of Gordon Russell. It affirms that he was a multi-faceted designer working in wood, glass and metalwork.”

William Rowsell responded “Gordon Russell is such an important and influential English designer. I am so glad that this important alms dish will now add to the richness of his story at the museum and be seen by the public. I am sure our West Sussex vendor will be delighted that their alms dish has found such a marvellous new home. "

Toovey’s senior valuer, William Rowsell, is always delighted to share his specialist knowledge and passion for Arts & Crafts objects with collectors, institutions and the public.

