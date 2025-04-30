Sussex Heritage: Goodwood Road Racing Club's 82nd members' meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I cannot believe where the time has gone since I was at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting back in April. The motor racing was glorious with everything from the mighty Edwardians to contemporary racing cars all flat out on the famous Goodwood circuit. For me it is the highlight of the historic motor racing calendar.

I caught up with Les Searle whose company The Les Searle Group is based in Horsham. It is one of the country’s leading family owned specialist earthworks moving contractors in Southern England. Les had two cars entered in this year’s Members’ Meeting.

I asked him about his cars and what it’s like to be a competitor. With his wife Dee beside him he smiles and says “Absolutely superb the best experience in the world – apart from getting married!” Les continues “The Edwardian we’ve had a year now it’s a 1913 chassis, a Monarch chassis which is an American manufacturer. And the [aero] engine in the front is an OXS which is also American but it’s from 1916. Good brakes on the back axle but none on the front – full commitment!”

“Lagonda won Le Mans 90 years ago This one is a little bit newer and was the prototype made of the first V12 series.” I ask if this is the engine which connects Lagonda to W O Bentley? Les points at the engine in his Lagonda and says “That’s the very motor and some say that it’s his finest creation.” I complemented him and Simon Elliott on how beautiful and fast his Lagonda was on the Lavant straight and asked him what it’s like to drive. Les replies “It’s an incredible car but it’s a very, very big car, it might have a V12 but it’s only 4 ½ litres. Considering it was designed in ’37 and made in ’38 it’s a fast, very, very high revving production car - because that’s what people forget it wasn’t built as a racing car it was built as a production car.”

Les Searle in his no.12, 1937 Lagonda V12 Le Mans at the start of the Goodwood Earl Howe Trophy.

I asked Les what he thinks about the Goodwood Members’ Meeting as a racing driver and participant, he says “Goodwood – it stands out in the crowd. It’s a wonderful place to be, everyone’s so friendly. You can interact with people, they’re really interested and come up, ask you about the cars, – fantastic venue, fantastic!”

As the noise and spectacle fades to memory I am looking forward tor the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival.

