Sussex Heritage: Objects of virtue from the houses of Boucheron and Cartier

The French Houses of Boucheron and Cartier were not only famous for their jewellery but also for Objects of Virtue during the late 19th and 20th centuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the millennia silver and gold have been used to create the finest objects of virtue. I am often asked what an Object of Virtue is. The term comes from the French Objets de vertu and describes pieces made in gold, silver, enamel, bronze, ormolu, glass, porcelain, semi-precious stones, etc which are valued for their artistic virtuosity.

As the 19th century drew to a close Victorian tastes were reinterpreted in lighter more delicate styles influenced by France’s Belle Époque which spanned from the late 19th century up until the start of the Great War in 1914. It was characterised by optimism, regional peace, economic prosperity, scientific and technological advances and an era where the arts flourished influencing the tastes of other nations including our own. Objects of Virtue from the period combine opulence with graceful lines set with a variety of gems or enamels. Its influence continued to be felt throughout the 20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the leading designers and makers of the 20th century was the house of Boucheron. This French firm represents a family dynasty founded by Frederic Boucheron in 1858 who opened his first store in the Galerie de Valois at Palais Royal in Paris. The cornerstone of Boucheron’s reputation for making pieces of the finest quality was seeded in 1866 when he won a Gold Medal at the Paris Exposition Universelle in 1867. Throughout the 20th century the house of Boucheron remained one of the world’s great jewellery designers and makers. Queen Elizabeth II had a collection of Boucheron jewellery. Louis Cartier was also considered a master. In the early years of the 20th century Cartier opened his shop in London.

A Boucheron silver and silver gilt ruby set powder compact and lipstick case.

The Boucheron silver and silver gilt, ruby set powder compact and lipstick case displays the house’s virtuosity with their flowing pierced leaf scrolls, flowers and ruby cabochons. The joyful Cartier silver and enamel flower filled basket was just 8cm high. It was so precious to its former custodian had restored it. They realised £600 and £480 in Toovey’s specialist Objects of Virtue sales.

It seems to me that objects that we consider to be truly beautiful are amongst the most precious in our lives. After all it is part of our human purpose to make beauty in the world and it is therefore surely right that we should celebrate it.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.