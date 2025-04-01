Sussex Heritage: Patek Phillipe watches total £40,000 at Toovey's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patek Philippe is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious watch manufacturers in the world. Its watches are counted amongst the most expensive ever sold at auction.

The company is located in the Swiss Canton of Geneva in The Vallée de Joux. The company began in 1839. In 1845 its founders Antoni Patek and Adrien Philippe came together and since 1851 the company has born their names. Its unbroken history of watch making is remarkable being one of the oldest watch manufacturers in the world. The Stern family bought Patek Philippe in 1932 and it is the last Geneva based watch manufacturer that remains an independent family owned firm.

It is famed not only for its timepieces but also for a number of complicated movements. To achieve this exceptional quality and precision craftsmanship Philippe Patek has trained a large number of their 2400 employees to their exacting standards in house. This quality means that only some 60,000 watches are made by Patek Philippe each year compared to Rolex which manufactures some million watches per year.

The Nautilus 5711 is amongst the most sought after of Patek Philippe’s watches but was discontinued in 2020. Certain examples of the 5711 realise six figure sums. But the Nautilus 3800 remains more accessible. These wristwatches have a smaller diameter to their dials but are made to similar exacting standards.

A Patek Philippe Genève 18ct gold cased gentleman's calendar wristwatch with glazed visible movement.

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 3800 stainless steel gentleman's bracelet wristwatch with its jewelled automatic movement sold for £24,000 at Toovey’s. It had a signed horizontally ribbed black matt dial with eleven diamond set hour markers and a date aperture at 3 o'clock. Its winding crown bore the trademark Calatrava cross. The Calatrava cross was the heraldic emblem of a 12th century order of Spanish Knights who aspired to the chivalric qualities of courage and independence, values which resonate with Patek Philippe.

The Patek Philippe Genève 18ct gold cased gentleman's calendar wristwatch, Ref. 5035J, had a signed, jewelled automatic 315/198 caliber movement numbered '3136434'. It was visible through the glazed back. Its signed silvered dial had gilt Roman hour numerals, a date aperture at 6 o'clock, centre seconds and three subsidiary dials. Once again the trademark Calatrava cross was visible on the winding button. It came with a Patek Philippe brown leather service pouch and realised £16,000 at Toovey’s.

Whether you are looking to collect or sell fine watches Toovey’s watch specialist and Director, Tom Rowsell, is always delighted to share his passion for remarkable timepieces.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.