Sussex Heritage: Plough match celebrates young people and the farming industry

I set out the for the West Grinstead & District Ploughing Match & Agricultural Society annual plough match last weekend with a sense of excitement.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year we were once again guests of Hugh and Chris Passmore at Applesham Farm on the Coombes Road beneath Lancing College. The bright weather matched the warmth of the welcome.

As I arrived I was greeted by Rowan Allan. Rowan is the longstanding joint secretary of the Society and a partner in H. J. Burt based in Steyning and Henfield. As a Chartered Surveyor and a Fellow of the CAAV he has strong professional and personal links with the rural and agricultural community in Sussex. I asked Rowan about the Society’s bursaries, he said “The Society launched the Bursary Scheme more than ten years ago to assist those keen to pursue a career in agriculture and its associated industries. Potential candidates need to be working in the Society’s area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was wonderful to see Brinsbury College represented by students and staff with a display of cattle. I met up with Brinsbury’s prize winning Herds Manager Amy Aylwin and asked her about her role. She smiled and said “It’s hard work I suppose but overall really fulfilling. You can bring new life into the world and I also train up younger generations going into the industry. I find it really satisfying to come to work.”

Brinsbury College Herds Manager Amy Aylwin with Ben Penfold, his daughter Indigo and Amie Holmes.

Farming has attracted a lot of attention and praise for its stewardship of the land, its vital role in feeding the nation whilst balancing the needs of nature, and the detrimental impact of changes to inheritance tax on farmers’ ability to plan and succeed in making the necessary long-term decisions and investments which make agriculture possible.

I asked Amy whether farming is still seen as a positive career choice by young people. She replied enthusiastically “For sure, - yes! Anyone can find [something] to do in the industry. It doesn’t always have to be with animals it can be with machinery, it can be the business side of things. There are so many avenues to go down in the industry. It’s an industry where you never stop learning which is exciting. But you have to have the drive to keep pushing yourself on through the weather and everything.”

It was a blessing to see the local farming community brought together and so many enthusiastic young people. They were joined by families from across West Sussex which made for a joyous day. To find out more about the Society and its work visit www.westgrinsteadploughing.co.uk. And to explore Brinsbury College’s remarkable courses visit www.brinsbury.ac.uk.