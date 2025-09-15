Sussex Heritage: Sunshine and showers blessed the racing at the 2025 Goodwood Revival

Sunshine and showers provided some of the finest motor racing I have ever seen at the Goodwood Revival.

This three day festival of motor racing and vintage fashion once again delighted the crowds.

Saturday morning began with a downpour as the heavens opened. But as the cars set out on their practice lap on a wet track the skies cleared and the iconic start line was framed by a rainbow. The GoodwoodTrophy brings together some of the oldest cars at the Revival including a number of pre-war machines.

As a keen Riley enthusiast I was delighted to find James Baxter’s 1935 Riley-ERA TT Sprite on the grid. It was testament to his skill that he finished sixth against a very strong field with Mark Gillies taking the win in Dick Skipworth’s 1934 ERA A-typeR3A.

James Baxter and his 1935 Riley-ERA TT Sprite at the Goodwood Revival.

I met up with James in the Paddocks after the race and I ask him how he became involved with this racing Riley-ERA. James’ face lit up and he said “It was down to David Hawkins the then owner of the Riley. He went to the ERA dinner about five years ago and stood up at the end and said he would like someone to drive the car and help fettling and become involved. I phoned him in the February and David said that’s great but you’re in Yorkshire and I’m in Horsham.” But they worked it out and eventually James would buy the car from David. James reflects “We worked together. David and I had a great deal of common ground around engineering and agreed on everything. The car was already light and pretty powerful so we concentrated on the suspension, handling and brakes.” David died three years ago and James took the car to his funeral and still keep’s in touch with David’s widow Helen. He tells me that he and his fettler Richard stopped and saw Helen at Horsham on their way to Goodwood to get her blessing.

I remark on James’ exceptional driving and sixth place. He smiles and replies “Well we’re English we like to be the underdog. I like to try to punch above my weight and shove the Riley in where the ERAs go – it’s good fun. She is beautifully balanced.” James explains the importance of balancing throttle and steering. He continues “The track is joyful to drive, it’s very fast, you’re doing 130mph in the dry on the Lavant straight.”

The car’s success is witness to 40 years of steady development and James is visibly moved as he describes how he still feels David is alongside him in spirit. Goodwood brings together an extraordinary community of people and blesses the historic motor racing world in a remarkable way.

To find out more about James Baxter and his work with pre-war cars visit www.tiptopengineering.co.uk and visit www.goodwood.com for news of their motoring events.