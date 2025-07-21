Sussex Heritage: The art of vintage advertising ware

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Vintage Advertising Ware is booming at auction.

This week I am in the company of Toovey’s advertising ware specialist Mark Stonard. I ask Mark about the appeal of advertising ware and he says “The graphic quality speaks into our contemporary aesthetic. Advertising has always used strong images and a quality of design to promote brands and products and this is increasingly speaking to collectors. Some brands we remember with nostalgia but local historical interest plays its part too especially with brands lost in the mist of time.”

“In reaction to so much transient digital advertising and content collectors seem to be increasingly drawn to physical objects. Advertising ware is bold, and appealing. Vintage advertising ware includes enamel signs, travel posters, tins, bottles, pots, motoring and promotional brewery items. Like the rare Rock Brewery, Brighton Ltd pictorial enamel advertising sign for their Oat Malt Stout. It realised £2800 in our specialist Advertising sale. It was small and pictorial [40.5cm x 30.5cm] which is always desirable for collectors. The local aspect was important and the it was an incredibly rare example.”

The Rock Brewery (Brighton) Ltd brewery was founded around 1809 at 61 St James Street, Brighton, East Sussex. By 1901 they had 52 tied public houses.

A group of five scarce Lyons' Assorted Toffees novelty tins in the form of books.

Mark continues “Novelty tins are always popular. The five rare Lyons' Assorted Toffees novelty tins were made in the 1930s and looked like books. They were decorated with a series of evocative, patriotic depictions of British shipping, trains, a land speed record car and flight with a Schneider Cup Supermarine racing sea plane. We sold these tins for £750 in the same auction.”

J Lyons & Co was founded in 1884 by Joseph Lyons. It became a British restaurant chain, food store, food manufacturer and also owned hotels. Lyons was famous for its tea and opened its first tea shop in Piccadilly in London in 1894. It grew to be a chain of some 200 tea shops. Lyons was the Costa of its day and a household name which sold cakes and confectionery. The company was a master of advertising ware and produced tins and enamel signs to support its products. Lyons cakes remain a favourite today and I have to own a weakness for their Battenberg cake which my Granny loved too.

Mark Stonard is always delighted to share his knowledge and passion for advertising ware whether you are looking to start collecting, or are considering passing on the custodianship of your collection at auction.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com- and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.

