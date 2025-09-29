Sussex Heritage: Toys inspired by British farming to delight collectors

The British countryside and farming have provided inspiration to toy makers and collectors for more than 100 years.

In the 20th century two industrialized world wars had forged a shared experience of suffering and conflict in Britain. The importance of place and the countryside, the rural idyll, to our national identity was reaffirmed in the period after the Second World War. In a new period of national consciousness and a time of political, social and religious change the importance of our ability to feed the nation was at the forefront of people’s minds in post-war Britain, where food was still rationed.

The manufacturer Britains saw demand for military figures and vehicles fall during the 1914-1918 Great War and in the years that followed. In 1921 it launched its now famous Britains Model Home Farm series in time for Christmas with 30 farm figures and animals.

It is hard for us to imagine that tractors were rare prior to the Second World War, indeed there are postcards showing plough teams with horses on the Sussex Downs dating from around the time of the Battle of Britain in 1940. Reflecting this Britains did not produce its first toy tractor until 1948 which you see here. This Britains Model Farm No. 127F Fordson Major tractor with its colour picture box realised £220 in a Toovey’s specialist Toy sale.

Corgi, too, produced toys speaking into our fascination with farming. The Corgi range was produced in Swansea hence the Welsh Corgi dog logo and name.

The Corgi Toys Gift Set No. 22 Farming Models with its Massey Ferguson combine harvester, Fordson Power Major tractor with orange plastic wheels and red and yellow plough, Massey Ferguson 65 tractor with shovel with orange plastic wheels, Land Rover, trailer, milk churn load, tipping trailer, accessories and three figures, the pictorial box with polystyrene inner packaging recently sold for £360 at Toovey’s.

I catch up with Toovey’s toy specialist, Chris Gale and I ask him what it is about old toys which delights collectors. “Part of it is fulfilling childhood dreams,” Chris says, “but it is also about their interests – farming or particular vehicles for example, or a certain historical period. They are a generous group of people and a pleasure to accompany.”

Chris Gale is always delighted to share his passion for toys whether you are releasing your collection or beginning to collect.

Rupert Toovey is a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house in West Sussex, based on the A24 at Washington - www.tooveys.com - and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester.