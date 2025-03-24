Sustainable home energy event in Horsham

by Alison Marshall. Last October, the Transition Horsham (TH) Energy Group held its first Sustainable Energy at Home event. The evening featured short talks from local installers of insulation, solar/battery systems, and heat pumps, as well as insights from Horsham residents who had firsthand experience with these technologies. The event provided a space for attendees to ask questions and hear directly from both experts and locals who had made the switch to sustainable energy options.

The TH Energy Group, made up of volunteers rather than industry professionals, offers a helpful forum for people considering energy-efficient upgrades for their homes. Many members have personally used services from qualified trades people and have shared their experiences with others in the community.

One example comes from a couple in Trafalgar, who installed a heat pump in their Victorian semi after their gas boiler failed. They chose a heat pump that promised a minimum efficiency of 360%—3.6 units of heat for each unit of electricity used. Despite the higher upfront cost, even with a government grant, the new system has made a noticeable difference in their home. The new radiators and heating system keep the house warm and provide enough hot water, with running costs that appear lower than those of the old gas system.

The TH Energy Group will be hosting another Sustainable Energy at Home event on March 31st, upstairs at the Rock on East St, Horsham. The evening will include talks on insulation, retrofitting, and heat pumps. Attendees will also have the chance to speak with local residents who have installed solar systems, batteries, and heat pumps, as well as an Energy Adviser who can provide tips on reducing energy costs.

The event is free to attend, but places are limited. To reserve your place visit the Sussex Green Living eventbrite page via https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/events-calendar/. The talks will run from 7pm to 8pm, followed by a chance to ask questions and discuss ideas from 8pm to 9pm. Make sure to arrive a few minutes early, grab a drink at the bar, and find a seat.

This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about sustainable energy options for their homes, whether you attended the first event or are new to the topic.