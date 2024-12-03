Thanks to Fred at the Shed: a great 'repair shop' style experience in St Leonards

I knew nothing about the Hastings & St Leonards Men's Shed until a friend suggested I call in with my oval Victorian corner chair. It had just about survived my four children, twice been superficially repaired and reupholstered, moved house quite a few times and been in storage. Finally, eight years ago it arrived in St Leonards - in several pieces and looking very sorry for itself.

But earlier this year, when I turned up with it at the well-equipped workshop which is next to the Community Centre in Ore, eyes lit up. Here was a pretty little chair crying out for some love and expert attention – and it was Fred Lay who enthusiastically got to grips with the job. It took a lot of his time, experience and expertise but the results were amazing. What a transformation!

So yes, we have a 'Repair Shop' of our own, working wonders with all sorts in wood and metal, and providing tools, shared knowledge and social contact for those who participate. Throughout the UK, the Men's Shed Association provides an important community service and a workshop where its members can undertake and collaborate on restoration, or creating new or commissioned items in a supportive environment. Inclusivity is the word, and everyone is welcome.

Hastings & St Leonards Men's Shed can be found at 20 Manhatten Gardens, Ore TN35 5DQ. Go and have a look for yourself on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday from 10am until 4pm, or on a Monday morning from 10am - 1pm for Woodcarving. Better still, at £2 per session and just £5 to join, become a member!

Renovated chair

Tel: 01424 444246

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sheddersat20/

Website: https://www.hastingsmenshed.org.uk

Fred Lay at work on the chair

Online shop: https://hastings-and-st-leonards-mens-shed.sumupstore.com/

Patricia Hartshorne

St Leonards-on-Sea