Thanks to Fred at the Shed: a great 'repair shop' style experience in St Leonards
But earlier this year, when I turned up with it at the well-equipped workshop which is next to the Community Centre in Ore, eyes lit up. Here was a pretty little chair crying out for some love and expert attention – and it was Fred Lay who enthusiastically got to grips with the job. It took a lot of his time, experience and expertise but the results were amazing. What a transformation!
So yes, we have a 'Repair Shop' of our own, working wonders with all sorts in wood and metal, and providing tools, shared knowledge and social contact for those who participate. Throughout the UK, the Men's Shed Association provides an important community service and a workshop where its members can undertake and collaborate on restoration, or creating new or commissioned items in a supportive environment. Inclusivity is the word, and everyone is welcome.
Hastings & St Leonards Men's Shed can be found at 20 Manhatten Gardens, Ore TN35 5DQ. Go and have a look for yourself on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday from 10am until 4pm, or on a Monday morning from 10am - 1pm for Woodcarving. Better still, at £2 per session and just £5 to join, become a member!
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 01424 444246
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sheddersat20/
Website: https://www.hastingsmenshed.org.uk
Online shop: https://hastings-and-st-leonards-mens-shed.sumupstore.com/
Patricia Hartshorne
St Leonards-on-Sea