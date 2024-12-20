The Dean of Chichester shares messages ahead of Christmas Day

The Dean of Chichester, the Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, has shared a special message from the Cathedral ahead of Christmas Day.

This will be the Dean’s first Christmas at the Cathedral, having been installed in September earlier this year.

His short message recalls the brief pause for peace between British and German soldiers stationed in northern France in 1914, and the power of music.

Music is central to the Cathedral’s schedule of special services and events over Advent and Christmas, including on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The full schedule can be found at the bottom of this article.

The Cathedral Choir

"As for many people, one of my favourite Christmas carols to sing each year is Silent Night. It has such an exquisite combination of words and music that I never seem to tire of it, even after the many carol services that we have at this and other cathedrals.

Whenever I sing it, I am reminded of the way in which in 1914 it caused peace to break out between British and German soldiers stationed in northern France.

Both sides had suffered devastating losses in the opening months of the war but then on Christmas Eve, a British soldier heard a German sing Stille nacht, heilige nacht – Silent Night, Holy Night – to the tune that he recognised, and joined in with it.

A view of Chichester Cathedral

Soon, both sides were singing carols to one another in their own languages, and got to talking and exchanging gifts.

In the Christmas story, as God comes to be with us in Jesus his son. Heaven and earth are brought together into a single compass: ‘glories stream from heaven afar, heavenly hosts sing Alleluia’.

And, as that division is breached, so we also find – as those German and British soldiers did – renewed hope for the healing of the divisions between human beings, of which we are so painfully aware this year. May we experience this Christmas the dawn of redeeming grace of which this carol so powerfully speaks.

Have a very blessed and happy Christmas"

Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler

The Cathedral Carol Services

All are welcome to the Cathedral Carol Service, a celebration of Christmas in a service of lessons, congregational carols and music sung by the Cathedral Choir. There are multiple opportunities to attend this year's Carol Service:

Friday 20th December at 6.00pm

Saturday 21st December at 6.00pm (also livestreamed)

Sunday 22nd December at 3.00pm

No booking required - general seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open one hour before each service.

Christmas Eve – Tuesday 24th December 2024

Children's Crib Service (11.00am & 2.00pm): Hear the Christmas story unfold as we sing carols and build the Christmas crib. These services are specially designed to appeal to children, young people and their caregivers, but are open to all! Children are also warmly invited to dress up as characters from the Nativity (angels, shepherds, sheep, donkeys, oxen etc.) if they wish! No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hear the Christmas story unfold as we sing carols and build the Christmas crib. These services are specially designed to appeal to children, young people and their caregivers, but are open to all! Children are also warmly invited to dress up as characters from the Nativity (angels, shepherds, sheep, donkeys, oxen etc.) if they wish! No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Christmas Eve Evensong (6.00pm): A service of Choral Evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir, with seasonal music and congregational carols. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. This service will also be livestreamed.

A service of Choral Evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir, with seasonal music and congregational carols. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. This service will also be livestreamed. Midnight Mass (11.00pm): The First Eucharist of Christmas, led by The Bishop of Chichester, with music sung by the Cathedral Choir. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. This service will also be livestreamed.

Wednesday 25th December | Christmas Day

Holy Communion (said, 8.00am): A service of Holy Communion according to the Book of Common Prayer, held in the Lady Chapel. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A service of Holy Communion according to the Book of Common Prayer, held in the Lady Chapel. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Christmas Day Service for Children, Families & Caregivers (9.15am): A special Christmas Eucharist designed for children aged 0 – 12, plus their parents, guardians or caregivers. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A special Christmas Eucharist designed for children aged 0 – 12, plus their parents, guardians or caregivers. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Christmas Day Choral Mattins (10.15am): Sung by the Cathedral Choir. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sung by the Cathedral Choir. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Christmas Day Eucharist (11.15am): The Eucharist service for Christmas Day, led by the Bishop of Chichester, with music sung by the Cathedral Choir. No booking required - seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. This service will also be livestreamed.

Please note - the Cathedral will close to the public for the rest of the day at 1.00pm.

Sunday 5th January 2025 | Epiphany

Epiphany Procession (6.00pm): A special service celebrating the arrival of the Magi at Bethlehem, featuring a living tableau of the Nativity scene and music from the choir of St Paul’s, Chichester. The Feast of the Epiphany recalls the visit of the Magi, the wise men, to the infant Jesus, as recounted in the second chapter of St Matthew’s Gospel. This service begins at 6.00pm, seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bonus Event | Festive Family Trail

Enjoy a self-guided festive family trail to discover angels and stars throughout the Cathedral on your journey to the heart of the Christmas story. Perfect for families and children of all ages, this enchanting experience is designed to inspire joy, reflection and togetherness as you celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. Available for collection from our Visitor’s Desk. Free, donations welcome.