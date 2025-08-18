The heat is on: Why our summers are no longer just 'nice weather'

Written by Morag Warrack - For generations, people in Britain longed for hot, dry summers. Sunshine meant barbecues, outdoor adventures, and a break from the damp drizzle that so often defines our climate. But as the saying goes: be careful what you wish for.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s scorching spring and summer have been hard to miss. On one hand, the warmth makes daily life easier and brighter. On the other, it has brought with it serious complications: dwindling reservoirs, hosepipe bans, parched gardens, and struggling farms. The Environment Agency has gone so far as to declare the drought a “nationally significant incident.”

What we are living through isn’t a one-off. The past decade has brought the hottest global temperatures since records began in 1880. Year after year, heat records tumble, with 2023 the hottest to date—only to be overtaken again. Already, 2025 looks set to continue that pattern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here in the UK, climate change is threatening our harvest. The National Farmers’ Union warns that yields for staples such as wheat, barley, rapeseed and oats may plummet to all-time lows. The problem isn’t confined to Britain; farmers worldwide are facing disrupted planting, delayed harvests, and falling productivity.

Hay harvest

But amid the challenges, there are glimmers of hope. Take Rickey, who runs Rickey’s Farm Shop at Woodoaks Farm in Maple Cross. When he arrived four years ago, neighbouring fields produced little more than oats, wheat and barley. Today, many nearby farmers are taking notice of his organic and biodynamic methods. Unlike conventional farming, which relies heavily on chemicals, Rickey doesn’t dig, weed, or even water his crops. Instead, he works with natural systems—and his soil thrives. What once seemed laughably low-tech is now inspiring imitation.

That contrast is critical. Decades of intensive chemical use have left much of our soil depleted, with little resilience to heat or heavy rain. The result is not only weaker harvests but also poorer nutritional value in the food we eat. Yet perversely, government subsidies still favour large-scale, resource-heavy farms rather than those pioneering sustainable, soil-friendly methods.

Carrie the CEO of Sussex Green Living commented "The consequences are becoming stark. A local landowner told me this week that he normally 405-500 big round bales, this year he only baled 131". She continued "That shortfall will inevitably push up the cost of animal feed—and, in turn, the price of food for all of us".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is, however, a shift at the global level. Last month, the International Court of Justice declared that climate action is not just desirable, but a legal duty. Governments must pursue their “highest possible ambition” in limiting warming—whether that means restricting fossil fuel licenses, ending harmful subsidies, or tightening emissions rules.

Failed crop due to climate change

But political will depends on public pressure. Writing to decision-makers, signing petitions, and voicing support for sustainable practices are all powerful acts. If we want affordable, healthy food on our tables—and a climate that sustains us—we need to show that we care. The heat is truly on.