The importance of being a football fan

Mental Health Awareness Day comes and goes, but the International Break, lasts far forever, or so it feels.

I’m sighing just thinking about International football. A half filled Wembley, football tourists and terrible slow paced matches. Premier League and the Championship teams have some time off, but don’t fret, there is plenty of other brilliant matches to watch, and closer than you think.

With the press reporting on England tactics and who’s going to be the long term England Manager, I thought I would share how football in the lower leagues has improved my wellbeing and mental health. An appropriate time as it was Mental Health Awareness day.

My daughter played football at school when she was at Infants but due to her petite size decided that gymnastics, dance and ballet were best suited. I have always been a huge football fan and hung up my boots when booze, smoking and girls became my hat trick, rather than scoring on a wet cold February weekend. Gone were the days of being shoved around and outpaced by defenders and replaced with hangovers, anxiety and rejection.

When my son was three we started to attend a lot of games, mostly Crawley Town, Dorking Wanderers and Horsham FC. As I’ve got older, I prefer quieter less busy events, which is probably why I lost my job as a nightclub DJ. Some seasons we attended over fifty games, it was great, but my daughter hardly ever came because she was busy with her own hobbies.

As my son got older and began to spend more time with his friends, it coincided with my daughter becoming free on a Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A few years ago I began writing for Horsham FC’s women’s team, and my daughter came along to watch, keep me company and enjoy one of their tasty cheese burgers. It was new for us and our bond tightened, which was a gamble as it could have gone the other way.

The football was slower than the men’s, however it was entertaining and the stadium at Horsham is picturesque and hospitable. My daughter enjoyed it but I noticed her mobile phone was coming out more often, usually a sign of boredom. During that season I wrote a few match reports for Roffey FC a local men’s team. It was great, tough crunching tackles, fast paced, gritty football. It was like Spartans going into battle.

Now this isn’t me knocking woman’s football, we still go, it’s just different. When some of the women committed a foul they would often go and apologise to their opponent, this was something I hadn’t really seen before. My daughter loved the men’s football, and in particular the skirmishes and the bad challenges. Being so petite and non-confrontational this was a massive surprise to me, but like most things, we turned it into a laugh.

I now write for other local men’s teams including Horsham YMCA after leaving the “noisy neighbours” last season. We also go to TD Shipley, both teams play in the SCFL. When you can hear the players talk, shout, scream, argue and celebrate it becomes incredibly real, as though you are part of it, and not up in the nosebleeds 100 metres from the action. You begin to recognise the players and learn their names, and it even hurts when they lose. I love writing but creating a match report for a losing team is definitely harder work.

My daughter and I have always been close, but now we share a similar sense of humour, hobbies and work ethic. I have apologised to her mother for the sense of humour part! Once we got over the offside rule, she has recognised different tactics and how to see a game out. We’ve both been pleasantly surprised by the quality of the games and the fitness and dedication of the players.

As she’s grown up, and now drives, I thought our footballing journey would come to an end, but she still asks, “Have we got football today dad?” I enjoy every moment as though it’s our last match, but l long for many more games before she moves on to the next stage of her life. Maybe, she will marry a footballer, maybe her children will be Villa fans like her dad. I’ve come to realise the gardening can wait when you have a chance of creating memories with your children. Breaking the bank going to theme parks or Premier League games are not necessarily, everyone has a local team you can watch.