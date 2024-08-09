Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘I am incredibly proud of Crawley tonight.’

That’s what one of the hundreds of peaceful protestors said to me as we walked amongst the demonstration in Crawley on Friday night. And you know what, I was very proud too.

As soon as it emerged on social media there was to be a far right protest and a counter protest, the worst fears set in.

Following the horrific scenes around the country after the tragic events in Southport, there were fears we could see similar in Sussex this week with planned protests in Hastings, Brighton and here in Crawley.

Around 400 people attended the peaceful protest in Crawley | Picture: Mark Dunford

But Wednesday night saw the tide change with the counter protestors far outnumbering the agitators in both Hastings and Brighton.

And it was so good to see that pattern continue in Crawley. You can see our live coverage here.

Our town is a very diverse one and it was amazing to see all the communities represented. Yes, there was one who had to be surrounded by policemen (a scene reminiscent of Brighton on Wednesday), but that was it.

Everyone else was there to celebrate this town and this country’s diversity, multiculturalism and humanity. You can see a picture gallery of the peaceful protest here.

The one man, draped in Union Jack flags, was chanted at with songs including ‘there are many more of us than you, we are black, white, muslim and we are jews’ and ‘we are Crawley, who are you?’.

Jimmy Javed, from Broadfield Mosque and a community leader, offered the man surrounded by police a bottle of water simply because he thought he looked hot.

The man refused, Jimmy said to him: “When England play, we support the same football team, take the water.” The man took the water. Again, so proud of Crawley tonight.

Arif Syed, chairman of the Broadfield Mosque summed up the atmosphere perfectly.

He said: “It’s just like Mela, a carnival or a festival. It’s been very peaceful, very humble and everyone is just putting the message out in the best possible way. We wanted it to be like that so women and children could come with any animosity, fear or intimidation.”

And he said tonight’s peaceful protest showed the best of Crawley. “In Crawley we are united,” Myr Syed said. “We don’t want any fascists here. Our streets should be clean and welcoming and that’s the message from the Crawley people, the mosque and the Muslim community.

“Crawley is a multi-cultural society and you have seen faces from all segments of the town’s society. The young people are here, the old people are here and the vulnerable people are here.

“They all want to put one simple message across, we are united. We don’t want anybody disturbing the peace and hospitality in our town.”

Mr Javed also took a megaphone to address the 400-strong crowd. He said: “We will use this opportunity to unite a whole country against any form of racism. This is exactly what the social elite want. There are real issues with cost of living and and issues with how hard it is to get things done and the ones to blame are not the weakest in our society, it’s the strongest.”

Iain Dickson from the Green Party was also in attendance. He told us: “We have been here before and we shooed them away and said, ‘we don’t want you here’. I hope we are going to do the same today

“All we want is a decent society and all they are doing is bringing division and hate. That’s not Crawley, we don’t believe in that.”

And he’s right, we don’t.

As you strolled around the demonstration, groups we singing, members of the Broadfield Mosque were handing out snacks and water, different communities were talking. It was a very positive and humbling experience to be amongst.

There are many times I have been very proud to Crawley my home but tonight was a different level.

Well done to everyone who turned up and stood up for what they believe in and showed how united this town is.