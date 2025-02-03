The View from V2 Radio – A Brief History of Chalk – V2 Radio’s Jeff Vinter

Recently, I looked up chalk on Wikipedia, for the simple reason that Sussex is a county of chalk downs. (Plus, I suppose, I felt shamed by my lack of geological knowledge.)

Chalk turns out to be a variety of limestone (surprising, given the strength of limestone and the weakness of chalk), and – according to geology.com – was formed from the ‘shells of tiny marine animals known as foraminifera and from the calcareous remains of marine algae known as coccoliths’. There must have been a Godzillion of these tiny organisms to create the South Downs, let alone the North Downs, the Berkshire Downs, the Dorset Downs and the Yorkshire Wolds. When you are next up on the Sussex Downs on a clear day gazing out to the sea, just remember that you are standing on the shoulders of algae.

There is a trait in the British personality that likes something for nothing. The ‘buy one, get one free’ offers of supermarkets appeal to this, and one can witness the phenomenon every autumn as foragers scour hedgerows for blackberries, sloes and anything else they can put in the pot. When my brother and I were boys, this instinct impelled us to take home lumps of chalk (yes, really) which we found on family outings, and write with them on the paths around our home. This was an occupation which we soon tired of, because there isn’t actually a great deal one can do with chalk. Or is there?

Curiously, our youthful pavement markings recall the use of chalk for drawing over 10,000 years ago. Presumably the susceptibility of chalk drawings to rain, or even damp, made it necessary to blend chalk with other materials, for both colour and longevity, but there was another approach: just expose the chalk, as in great chalk hill artworks such as the Long Man of Wilmington (Sussex) and the Cerne Abbas Giant (Dorset).

Chalk is also used in industry for quicklime, bricks and putty, and in agriculture as a treatment for acidic soil. Plus, of course, it is used in the paint industry for its brightness and light-scattering quality. Never underestimate what lies beneath your feet!