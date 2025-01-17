The View from V2 Radio – British Comedy - By Ian Crouch, V2 Radio Drivetime Presenter.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firstly, let me wish you a belated Happy New Year. I hope it proves to be whatever you want it to be.

Christmas seemed to fly by again, and there were TWO highlights for me…. Firstly, of course, the usual gathering of Family and relatives that you sometimes don’t see for the rest of the year – It’s always good to catch up, but there was also one other highlight as the relatives, Son and daughter and respective grandchildren headed home…… the final instalment of the Shipmans and associated family in Gavin & Stacey – (in my opinion) a work of genius created by James Corden & Ruth Jones. I have loved following the trials and tribulations of the characters they created…..But, is it the last we will ever see of them?

I had the great pleasure of meeting Ruth in 2019 and reading her first novel, Never Greener (a cracking read, by the way).

We also chatted briefly about G&S, and she told me there were no plans for more. Six months later, the first ‘Christmas Special’ aired.

Well, be honest – she wasn’t going to give me the exclusive, was she?

In recent weeks, Ruth has teased that some of the characters might appear again if they were to do a spin-off series of some kind, but who knows (definitely NOT me). Sitcoms come and go, and the traditional ‘Studio Based’ sitcoms that I remember from the 70s like Porridge, Some Mother Do ‘Ave Em or Are You Being Served and Man About the House have all but disappeared as has the obligatory ‘Studio Audience’ New technology has enabled ‘Location’ filming making the whole thing much more realistic, with trends and lifestyles changes reflected in the scripts.

I can’t see anyone rebooting Steptoe & Son, the comedy about a father and son Rag’n’Bone business, as I’m not sure there are any that are still in existence. Here’s to the continued success of the uniquely British sitcom and to James and Ruth's writing partnership – long may they continue.