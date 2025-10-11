The Village Idiot: October is a month of change
Other wonders of nature fall to the ground - apples from what's left of the ancient orchard now long gone. acorns from the mighty oak trees...and leaves dancing in the wind.
Sometimes, light - the source of all colour - fills me with awe-struck wonder. Have you ever stopped to count the number of colours you see when taking a walk in the meadows? I tried it yesterday when the light from the sun gifted me - without charge - with a beautiful rainbow. Red and blue berries, sunset and sunrise colours Talking of the sunrise, I took a very early walk along the brook to find spiders’ webs strung like crystal chandeliers in the morning mist, each dewdrop a small miracle that no man-made structure could ever imitate.
Halloween is soon upon us and the imagination can run wild...leaves can become bat wings, conkers look like bulbous eyes, spider's webs could mean witches are nearby, dark shadows become dark creatures - like developers.
October reminds us what real development looks like. The trees shed their leaves not because they are dying, but because they are preparing to live again. The soil, fed by that fallen gold, grows richer. Nature’s planning cycle doesn’t need permission; it needs only time and respect.
Perhaps that’s what we’re losing — not just land, but rhythm. The rhythm of the seasons, the rhythm of walking slowly enough to notice the spider’s web or the flash of the kingfisher.
But Ifield will endure. It has seen lords, monks, vicars, farmers and fools (present company included) come and go. It will see off the developers too. The brook and the meadow have more patience than all of us put together.
So I’ll keep walking as the light fades, watching the leaves drift like confetti over the water. Call me the village idiot if you like — but I’ll take that over being the planner who thought paradise was “underutilised.”
I saw a notice pinned to the gate the other day - some consultation-or-other. I didn’t read it. The brook and the birds were singing louder
A sign outside the Plough reminds us to book our festive feast in the Plough. Christmas...surely, it's too early to be reminded of this?! Does the Robbie the Robin plan for such things months in advance - or Friendly Dragon for that matter? I think not. I'm with the robin and the dragon - one precious day at a time...moment by precious moment
See you in November.