There is Good News...

Littlehampton Churches Gazette article - this month's by Roger Purdom, Retired Church Pastor

For a long time I played a variety of sports: football, cricket, badminton, basketball, table tennis, golf, athletics. I even held my school’s record for the long jump for many years!

I was involved in school sports both as a pupil and, later, as a teacher. I was also concerned with some of these sports when I was a church pastor. But now, with the passage of time, I am confined to ‘armchair sports’ and am no longer an active participant.

Yet these past few weeks have been, for me, an exercise in discipline. Because there have been so many different sports going on at the same time, I have often had to press the ‘record button’ on my TV remote so that I can keep up with all of them.

My love of sport – and my involvement in sport in earlier years – has led me to think about the relationship between my faith and sport.

I once played for a team of Christians in a local league. We had a motto, which was part of a bible verse: ‘By all means save some’. (For the goal-keeper, however, the motto was slightly changed to ‘By some means save all!’ )

Before every match began we gathered round at one end of the pitch and prayed as a team.

We wanted the opposition players to know that we were followers of Jesus, and our faith was very important to us. We prayed that we would be good witnesses on the field, whether we won, lost or drew.

There have been a number of sports people who have shared their faith recently: Cody Gakpo, the Dutch footballer who plays for Liverpool, revealed an "I belong to Jesus" vest after scoring in the match in which his club won the Premier League trophy; and Marc Guehi, the Crystal Palace captain, wrote "I Love Jesus" and “Jesus loves You” on his rainbow captain's armbands earlier in the season.

Christianity is thriving on the football pitch. Despite the declining number of Christians in the UK, Instagram, X and other social media sites are awash with biblical quotes. And those responsible? Professional footballers.

Over recent years, something of a movement appears to have developed in English football. Players, previously so determinedly secular, have become not only practising Christians, but also individuals who are happy to broadcast their faith to a wide audience.

All around us there is not much good news – wars, famine, floods, to name just three.

There is good news, however. Jesus is the good news – because He died on a cross to forgive us and is alive today, helping us to live the life He longs to give us. He is there for the asking.