They've outgrown it already? Sussex's smart solution for school uniforms

by Susie Howells. It is a familiar story for every parent: a growth spurt hits and suddenly the blazer and shoes bought last term are too small. The financial cost for parents continues to climb. According to The Children’s Society the average price for a new school uniform is now £422 per year for a secondary school child. Yet despite these costs one in four parents admit to throwing wearable school uniforms into the bin often because they did not know what else to do with them (North London Waste Authority, 2023).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This cycle is not just a strain on budgets. It also fuels a major environmental issue. For example, it can take 2,700 litres of water to produce a single new cotton shirt. When discarded, textiles can release harmful chemicals into the soil. Synthetics such as polyester, which are common in school uniforms and sportswear, do not biodegrade. Instead, they slowly break down into tiny microplastics over hundreds of years.

While the statistics are daunting the good news is that impactful solutions are taking root right here in our Sussex community.

The rise of community action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School Uniform

Across Sussex community action is driving real change. A strong local example is the Estcots Primary School Parents & Friends Association which recently secured a West Sussex County Council Biffa Waste Prevention grant to establish their Pre-Loved Hub. This initiative shows how grassroots action can address both environmental concerns and the cost of living crisis. Further afield Smarter Uniforms has created a successful model for families across Brighton & Hove.

A vision for a Circular Horsham

Building on this community momentum a new initiative, Re:Kit, is now being established in Horsham. Founded as a local Community Interest Company its ambition is to create a comprehensive year-round circular economy for all school-aged children’s kit from uniforms to sports gear.

The long-term vision is a dedicated hub where families can easily pass on or pick up quality pre-loved items. By creating a physical space Re:Kit aims to avoid the hidden delivery emissions of online shopping, the uncertainty of getting the right fit and the storage issues that many schools face when running their own schemes. The goal is to keep resources circulating within our own community which helps keep costs low for families, reduces carbon emissions and prevents countless items from ending up in landfill.

A win-win for our community

Choosing second-hand is one of the simplest ways to make a powerful positive impact. According to the UK climate action charity WRAP, extending the life of our clothes by just nine extra months can reduce their carbon and water footprints by up to 30%. By supporting local uniform schemes whether at your school gate or through emerging initiatives like Re:Kit you can save money, cut waste and help build a more resilient and resourceful community for everyone.

Get involved with Re:Kit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Re:Kit will be holding a pop-up sale on Tuesday, September 2 at The Salvation Army, Booth Way, Horsham. Horsham families can drop off unwanted school uniforms (branded and unbranded), sports kits and outerwear and shop for any items they may need.

More details can be found at facebook.com/rekithorsham/