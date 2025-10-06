This harvest, help our community face hunger with hope: Chichester Foodbank appeal

As the harvest season begins, we are reminded of the traditions of gratitude and generosity that this time of year represents. Yet for many families across Chichester District, autumn doesn’t bring abundance, it brings worry. More households than ever are facing the challenge of empty cupboards, and at Chichester District Foodbank we are seeing this need first-hand every day.

Over the past year, demand for our services has grown significantly. Rising food prices, soaring energy bills and increased housing costs are leaving many people with difficult choices that nobody should have to make. Parents skip meals so their children can eat, older residents go without heating and families struggle to afford even basic toiletries.

That is why our annual Harvest Appeal is so important. At this time of year, we ask our community to share what they can. While harvest often brings to mind baskets of fresh produce, what we need most are long-life foods and essential toiletries. Items such as tinned soup, beans, vegetables, pasta, rice, cereal, tea, UHT milk, toothpaste, soap, shower gel and sanitary products are invaluable. They form the foundation of the food parcels and care packs that we distribute to those who need them most.

Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference. A single tin added to a supermarket collection point, a bag of groceries brought to one of our drop-off sites, or a financial donation made online - all these acts help us provide dignity and relief to families under strain.

Harvest donations at the food bank

I also want to stress this: if you or someone you know is struggling, please don't hesitate to contact us. Asking for help is never easy, but our team is here to offer support, compassion and practical assistance.

This harvest season, let us hold onto the true meaning of abundance - not just what we gather for ourselves, but what we share with others. As a caring community, together we can ensure that no one is left without the essentials.

For more details on how you can support local people in need—or access help yourself, give us a call on 01243 773687 or visit www.chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk