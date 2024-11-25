Tom Rutland MP: Choice at the end of life

East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tom Rutland

East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tom Rutland’s weekly column...

Last week was UK Parliament Week, an annual event that spreads the word about what Parliament is, what it does, and how people can get involved.

I was delighted to be invited to speak with pupils at both Davison High School and Shoreham College about life as a Member of Parliament and answer their insightful questions. If their interest and

intelligence is anything to go by, our future is looking bright!

This week MPs will debate and vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. I am grateful to the hundreds of constituents who have been in touch on this issue, many of whom have shared stories about the prolonged and painful deaths their family or friends have endured.

Having listened to the debate on this Bill and on the topic more broadly for many years, I have decided to vote in favour of the Bill.

I believe that those who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness and deemed to have less than six months to live should be able to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life, subject to protections. This Bill provides for that, including safeguards against coercion and making coercion a criminal offence with severe prison sentences.

I respect those who have come to a different conclusion to me, and I know they will afford the same respect to the position I have decided upon. I am limited in wordcount in this column, but a full letter setting out my view is available on my social media pages and will be sent to all constituents who have been in touch on the matter.