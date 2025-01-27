Tom Rutland MP: Cinema and coeliac disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whilst my parliamentary activity is predominantly focused on issues of concern to my constituents – such as secondary school places, water quality and our local NHS – I’ve also been pursuing a number of other issues of particular interest to me. This week, I want to give you an insider’s view of what I’ve been doing on those.

Last year I was elected to serve on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, which probes government policy in this area and aims for a thriving creative industries sector. We’re conducting an inquiry into high-end film and TV – a major British success story – so last week were given a tour of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, touring the set of House of the Dragon and meeting with WB teams who do everything from building the sets to producing movies.

I also met with Coeliac UK, who fund critical research into the disease and fight for better availability of gluten free food. 1% of people suffer from the disease, but many are undiagnosed and experiencing terrible symptoms. The cost of gluten free products can be exorbitant – with the cheapest loaf of GF bread costing over six times as much as the cheapest normal loaf. I’m working with Coeliac UK to try to spread the availability of prescriptions for GF bread across the country – it’s currently a postcode lottery.

I am writing this column on Holocaust Memorial Day, and later will be signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment on behalf of everyone in East Worthing and Shoreham. We must never forget the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.