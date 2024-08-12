Tom Rutland MP: Getting out and about across our beautiful constituency
It was good to see the Ropetackle Arts Centre packed out on Wednesday night, with people flocking to see Jess Phillips MP interviewed on stage by Inge Sweetman of Hove’s City Books.
I was grateful for Jess’ advice for new MPs – be honest and realistic! – and the audience appreciated her frank insights on a life in politics and the opportunity she now has to deliver on her new ministerial brief of tackling violence against women and girls.
A huge thank you must go to Emma, Barbara and everyone involved in Sompting Big Local (and Paul and the Sid Youth team) for putting on a spectacular free fun day on Sompting Rec on Friday. I was glad to join Cllr Saffa Jan on a scorching day, even if we were too old to have a go on the inflatable assault course…
Whilst the Olympics has come to an end – with Team GB collecting an impressive 65 medals, including 14 gold medals – the summer of sport continues, and we look forward to the Paralympics kicking off in Paris at the end of the month.
Finally, I want to wish the very best of luck to those receiving their A-Level and T-Level results today.
I hope you get the grades you have worked for and have the opportunity to celebrate the conclusion of many years of hard work.
