Tom Rutland MP: Hospitals and holidays

This week I visited Worthing Hospital to meet with leadership and frontline staff. It was good to be able to thank the teams in the A&E and maternity wards for their work at a tough time.

The new government has inherited an NHS in crisis, but we are determined to turn things around for patients and those who look after us at our time of need.

On other healthcare matters, I met with the team at Coeliac UK – the charity for people with the autoimmune disease that means they must live without gluten – to hear about their research and campaigns. 1% of the population suffer from the disease – including me – but many are undiagnosed because of poor understanding of symptoms by medical professionals and patients.

I look forward to working with them to tackle issues such as the cost-of-living and availability of gluten free products on prescription.

Tom Rutland MP and Beccy Cooper MP at Worthing Hospital.

The Bank Holiday provided the opportunity to get out and about in Shoreham, where I visited a particular wet Artisans’ Market and sheltered from the rain in both Drift and Hector’s Shed. Thankfully the weather eventually cleared up enough to enjoy a drink from Tap House in the evening before dinner at the always brilliant Indian Cottage Tandoori.

I also popped into Shoreham’s independent bookstore Chapter 34, who are celebrating their first birthday with a fortnight long festival starting this Saturday, August 31, with events ranging from children’s authors readings to lino bookmark cutting and writing workshops.

The Paralympics start in Paris on Thursday, and I want to wish the very best of luck to Shoreham’s Cassie Cava, who is competing for Ireland. You can watch her compete in the Para Triathlon at 09.25 on Sunday, September 1.