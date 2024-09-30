Tom Rutland MP: Improving rights for renters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parliament returns from conference recess next week, and I’m looking forward to the second reading of the Renters’ Rights Bill. Despite many landlords providing a good service, the private rented sector currently provides the least affordable, poorest quality and most insecure housing of all tenures.

The soaring cost of housing – driven primarily by a failure to build enough homes – has resulted in more than 7,000 households across East Worthing and Shoreham privately renting – a 24% increase since 2011.

I’m determined that we improve the rights of those renting privately, whilst also ensuring that we build the homes we need so that people’s children and grandchildren can grow up near their family and don’t have to move away to get on in life and achieve the dream of home ownership.

This Bill will abolish no fault evictions, allow tenants to challenge unreasonable rent rises and apply a Decent Homes Standard to the sector.

Tom with Nick and David Neale at the Gardner and Scardifield showroom launch

I’ve continued to make the most of recess, holding four hours of surgeries in person and on the phone last week, and I enjoyed being shown round Gardner and Scardifield’s newly renovated showroom in Lancing.

Next week, I’ll also be joined by the final members of my staff team, so I’m really looking forward to having a full office to support my work for you.

Whilst our political system has many benefits, the experience of trying to set up an office and a team has left me wondering if we should learn from the US system where there’s a couple of months’ gap between the election and taking office – to allow you to do all of that before you are officially in post!