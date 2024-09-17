Tom Rutland MP: Kicking off conference recess at the Farmers' Market
I was pleased that the Leader of the House made clear that the government is getting a grip on this issue and that the Water (Special Measures) Bill will come from the Lords to the Commons as soon as possible.
The new government is also having to deal with an appalling economic inheritance – a £22bn black hole – and has had to take the difficult decision to means test the Winter Fuel Allowance and restrict it to those eligible for pension credit. We have extended the Household Support Fund and we are encouraging people to check their eligibility for pension credit here: https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit
Having lost someone close to me to glioblastoma, I also joined the All Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours this week, which will raise awareness and campaign to improve research, treatment and support for those suffering from this wicked form of cancer.
Back in the constituency, I was glad to speak with so many residents at the monthly Shoreham Farmers’ Market on Saturday, before popping in to speak with the Adur Ukraine Support Association about their important work and then seeing the incredible array of artisan wares on sale at the Makers Fair!
Parliament is now back in a recess for party conference season – allowing MPs to attend the annual gathering of their party without missing any parliamentary debates. Sadly, Labour’s is not in Brighton this year, so there’s a longer journey to Liverpool in store for me next week – thankfully after spending all of this week here on the coast.
