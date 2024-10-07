Tom Rutland MP: Parliament is back from recess

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents may be aware that the pilot of the plane that crashed at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015, killing eleven people, has appealed the Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to revoke his flying licence.

Nothing can undo the pain of losing a loved one in these circumstances but this attempt to regain the licence will be upsetting to the victims’ families and friends and has outraged people across Shoreham and further afield.

The senior coroner’s conclusion that the eleven victims were unlawfully killed and that the plane crashed “as a result of the manner in which it was flown” demonstrate in my view that he should never be permitted to pilot a plane again.

I have written to the CAA making clear that this appeal should be denied, and raised the same concerns with the Aviation Minister.

Tom Rutland MP

Parliament has now returned from the conference recess, which means we have many weeks ahead of us to debate and vote on the government’s legislative agenda and manifesto commitments.

The timing of the general election – coming just before the summer recess – has meant that Parliament has only sat for around 25 days since the election. This doesn’t however mean no work takes place when Parliament is not sitting– far from it; it’s allowed me to spend much more time in the constituency on visits and holding surgeries!