Tom Rutland MP: Pastry and pie-making at Higgidy Pies

Last week I was pleased to vote for the Renters’ Rights Bill at its final stages in the Commons, with the Bill now going to the Lords. It will end no fault evictions and improve the lives of those in the private rental sector.

The Government has also opened a consultation on ticketing for live events to crack down on touts fleecing fans hoping to see their favourite bands and sports teams, as well as looking into dynamic pricing models that have come under attention recently.

Closer to home, I shadowed the leadership of Worthing Hospital as they went about their morning round, seeing how they manage bed capacity and flow through the hospital at the winter peak, and was impressed with the dedication of the clinical teams providing care to patients.

Higgidy Pies were also kind enough to give me a tour of their Shoreham base, and it was fascinating to see how their skilled team use machinery to mix, fold and shape pastry for delicious products you can buy across the country.

Tom doing the topping on a Higgidy quiche under supervision from Marina

Bohunt School Worthing welcomed me for a visit, where I was glad to answer questions from pupils and then host a residents’ surgery on site.

I also spent some time knocking residents’ doors, checking in on them and seeing if there was anything they needed my help with – a part of the job I love – and then had a fantastic tour of Shoreham Fort by the brilliant volunteer team there working hard to restore it.