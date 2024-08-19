Tom Rutland MP: Setting up for success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Becoming an MP is somewhat like starting a new small business. You start with no staff, no office (either in Parliament or the constituency) and there are a million different things to do every single day – and not enough hours.

So, in between inductions to Parliament, asking questions in the chamber, voting in the division lobbies, and attending local community events across the constituency, I’ve spent the first few weeks as your MP trying to get those key pieces into place to ensure I’ve got the best possible set-up to deliver for you in the years ahead.

I am delighted to have appointed my staff team in the past week. I was incredibly impressed with the quality of applicants, and I am confident that once they’ve worked their notice periods in their current jobs, we’ll have a first-class team working for you.

We’ve also finally been assigned an office in Parliament, and we’re negotiating on an office space in the constituency, which I hope to be able to share news about soon.

This week marks the ninth anniversary of the Shoreham Airshow crash, in which 11 people were killed and more were injured. My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives.

Good luck to everyone receiving their GCSE results this week – and to all the anxious parents holding their breath! I hope you enjoy the rest of your summer holiday before going on to study A-Levels or BTEC Diplomas, or undertaking an apprenticeship.