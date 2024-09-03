Tom Rutland MP: Start of term for schools and for Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been another lovely week in the constituency.

I met with residents on South Street in Lancing who were concerned about a dangerous blind driveway, and will be advocating to West Sussex County Council for improvements to be made to ensure safer streets.

Similarly, I have urged National Highways to complete the works on the A27 in Lancing and end the eastbound lane closure as soon as possible.

On Friday, I also visited St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School in Shoreham, where teachers were beavering away to prepare their classrooms for the start of the new school year, despite some long-running issues relating to building works funding.

Tom Rutland with Cllr Lee Cowen and Parish Cllr David Devoy.

I will be raising this with the relevant officials within the Department for Education. Best of luck to all pupils, parents and teachers as the new school year begins!

At the weekend, Lancing FC were kind enough to give me a tour of the grounds before the match against Erith Town. A shame about the result – but the crowd had a good time and the rain miraculously held off. Huge thanks to club Chairman Barry Sutton and the rest of the team for showing me round.

The summer recess has come to an end, with Parliament returning this week. It will be a packed week with several key pieces of legislation being debated and voted on, including laws to nationalise the railways and set up Great British Energy to boost our energy security, as well as the Budget Responsibility Bill – which seeks to prevent any repeat of the last government’s disastrous mini-budget.