Tom Rutland MP: Stopping the sewage scandal

Parliament returned from summer recess last week and the legislative agenda of the new government continued to roll out. I was pleased to vote in favour of nationalising the railways, establishing Great British Energy and the Budget Responsibility Bill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as meeting with Ofwat senior leadership to press them to hold Southern Water to account for infrastructure investment, I appeared on ITV Meridian News to highlight the government’s new Water (Special Measures) Bill which will get a grip on the sewage scandal that has plagued our rivers and seas for far too long.

Outside of the chamber, I attended a number of All Party Parliamentary Groups – cross-party groups of MPs promoting particular issues – including the nuclear energy APPG. I also met with representatives from the UK’s major sporting bodies as part of a campaign to make the UK the most active nation in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the constituency, I held a surgery for residents to talk with me about issues they are facing. This week, they ranged from access to public transport for people with disabilities to immigration support and help for a local children’s football club. I also had the pleasure of speaking at the launch of the Old Shoreham Heritage Festival, with a fantastic array of work by local artists on display – with one piece purchased to put on the walls of my Westminster office.

Tom Rutland MP with Ofwat senior leadership.

This weekend also saw the close of the Paralympics in Paris, with ParalympicsGB coming second and bringing home an astonishing 124 medals – including 49 golds.

I was lucky to attend the final weekend of the Games with Channel 4, and look forward to supporting Paralympics GB’s Equal Play campaign to improving accessibility to school sport for disabled children.