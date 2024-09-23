Tom Rutland MP: Surgeries, Southern Water and the Better Business Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham: Weekly column

Parliament is in recess to allow the political parties to hold their annual conferences, which are gatherings of members of each party where they meet to discuss policy issues and hear speeches from their leaders and frontbench spokespeople.

Although the recess lasts a few weeks, most of that time is spent in the constituency, as thankfully we MPs only have to go to one of them – obviously Labour, in my case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been making the most of recess by helping constituents with casework, holding a marathon telephone surgery where I was able to speak with many residents about issues they are facing. If I can ever help with an issue, please email [email protected] so that we can arrange for a surgery appointment, or help you over email if it’s something that’s easier to solve!

Tom Rutland MP and Dr Beccy Cooper MP attend the Adur and Worthing Better Business Show.

The week has also provided the opportunity to attended a few public events.

I attended Southern Water’s drop-in at Lancing Parish Hall, raising concerns about the state of our water infrastructure and upcoming works on and near Grinstead Lane and I look forward to meeting them in a more formal capacity soon.

It was brilliant to speak with so many local businesses at Adur and Worthing Chamber of Commerce’s Better Business Show last week and talk with them about their work and their plans for growth, and how government policy can help with that.

I’m hugely looking forward to visiting many of them in the weeks and months ahead for more detailed conversations on how we can help them succeed and provide good jobs for local people.