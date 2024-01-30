Treating diabetes in cats just got easier thanks to new medication | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once a pet is diagnosed with diabetes, I set aside a double appointment to talk to their owner about the long term, as this is a disease that is rarely cured.

A small number of cats simply grow out of it, but the rest will need insulin injections for life.

So I need to spend time guiding them through questions such as: How expensive is this going to be? Who in the family will learn how to administer the injections? What happens when that person is away? Will the pet even allow an injection every twelve hours?

A new medication is making treating diabetes in cats much easier

My nurses then take on the care of the family. They teach important details like how to safely transport the insulin from the clinic. How to keep it refrigerated, and not shake it around unduly. They help the family to learn how to give the injections, and then safely dispose of the needle and syringe.

We are often asked why their pet can't be treated with an oral medicine. After all, some people manage their diabetes with a careful diet and tablets that control their blood sugar.

And up until very recently the answer had to be that such medicine just didn’t exist for cats or dogs with diabetes.

But this has changed.

I am very excited about a new medication, called Senvelgo. It is a simple liquid medicine for cats (only) with diabetes. Taken once a day, it has been shown to control the signs of diabetes.

Diabetic cats are failing to produce enough insulin. This results in very high blood sugar levels, making the cat excessively thirsty, lose weight and feel unwell.

Senvelgo is not an insulin supplement. Instead it helps by encouraging the kidneys to get rid of the excessive sugar in the bloodstream.

If it is as tasty to cats as the manufacturers claim, then I expect it will be a huge improvement for the owners of cats with diabetes.

Once a day liquid on their meal or twice a day injections – it’s a no-brainer!