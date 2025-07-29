It was with a great sense of relief that I recently joined fellow councillors to lay a rather wonky ceremonial brick at the Blackfriars building site in Battle.

Scheduled for housing development over 50 years ago, the demanding terrain had deterred generations of developers. But a combination of grant funding, creative thinking, and determined leadership have brought the project to a stage where the much-delayed houses are starting to rise from their foundations. When completed the development will provide 200 homes of which 84 will be permanently under shared ownership, and 46 will be ‘affordable rented’ properties. Each will have an EV charging point and an air source heat pump, building materials will match High Weald architectural styles, and there will be plenty of open spaces, hedgerows and trees. And because it is all under the control of Rother’s own housing company under the able leadership of my colleague Cllr Richard Thomas, the agreed social housing allocations will not be negotiated away.

All great. The problem is that this is so unusual. In planning applications for developments of 15 or more units, Rother requires that 40% should be social/ affordable homes. So developers dutifully ensure that that is what their applications indicate. However, once planning is obtained, developers can obtain an ‘independent financial viability assessment’. If (as is frequently the case) this shows that the social housing commitment reduces their profit margin below the 15-20% to which they are ‘entitled’, they can apply for the social housing element to be waived, threatening to walk away if refused. Planners and councillors who are required to meet Government housebuilding targets then have the dilemma- no ‘affordable houses’, or no houses at all?

Liberal Democrats believe that the entire housing sector needs root and branch change, particularly at the lower end to enable young people to get an affordable foot on the ladder. It’s a basic law of supply and demand that scarcity drives up price, for renters and owners alike. Since 2007 nationally over 1.4 million approvals have not been built out. This can be for a wide variety of reasons, but where land banking is suspected, council tax could be levied on uncompleted properties, or approvals could have a shorter expiry date. Developers’ abuse of ‘viability assessments’ to avoid social/ affordable housing commitments should be challenged, requiring them to show what has changed since their original financial assessment. Neighbourhood plans should be encouraged and given genuine teeth to enable local communities to have more say in the location and style of new developments, and the necessary infrastructure to service them. Holiday lets can remove many potential starter homes from the market but there is very little planners can do to control them. Mortgage lenders should be more prepared to consider applicants’ rental payment record when considering deposits and mortgage payment affordability: it can be almost impossible to save for a deposit while paying high rents.

Cllr Kathryn Field

The problem is multi-faceted, but so too are the potential solutions. Please Government, just get on with it!

Meanwhile, back at Blackfriars, I rather hope that my wonky brick has not survived beyond the photo-shoot!

