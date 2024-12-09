Local radio is more than just a source of music and news — it’s the lifeblood of the community, bringing joy, connection, and kindness, especially during the festive season

V2 Radio brings joy this Christmas - By News Editor of V2 Radio Philip Keeler

Local radio is more than just a source of music and news — it’s the lifeblood of the community, bringing joy, connection, and kindness, especially during the festive season.

This Christmas, V2 Radio is once again proving its commitment to the community through its heartwarming initiative, the V2 Radio Toy Appeal, in partnership with Walberton Place Care Home. The campaign's mission is simple: to bring a smile to a child’s face who might otherwise receive no gifts this Christmas. It’s a poignant reminder of the season's true spirit — giving.

As I write this column, the V2 Radio office is a hive of activity. Staff are sorting and displaying the generous donations ready for collection by the campaign's beneficiaries. The excitement is infectious, and I must admit, I found myself nostalgically playing with a Star Wars toy.

Today, toys are a far cry from the simple pleasures of my childhood, when Christmas mornings meant unwrapping a transistor radio, a new pair of headphones, or — one particularly memorable year — a Paul Daniels Magic Set. This year, the toys donated by our amazing listeners will bring joy to children supported by local charities, including Chestnut Tree House, St. Richard's Howard Ward,

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, and many more. Each gift carries the warmth and generosity of our community, a beacon of hope for families who may be struggling during what should be a magical time of year. Christmas often amplifies the challenges people face, and at V2 Radio, we believe in doing our part to make the season feel special for everyone.

This campaign is only possible thanks to our loyal listeners, whose kindness and compassion never fail to inspire us. Their donations remind us that community spirit is alive and well. Local radio is more than a background soundtrack — it’s a platform for change and a force for good.

This Christmas, thanks to our listeners and the V2 Radio Toy Appeal, more children will wake up to the magic of Christmas morning. That is the power of community. That is the power of local radio. Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.