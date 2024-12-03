V2 Radio: Nobody should go hungry at Christmas

Advent has landed and at V2, we love the build up to Christmas. Looking around our local city centres, it’s clear that the festive season is well and truly underway. The V2 team were at the Bognor ‘Big Switch at 6’ last week and our towns are full of music, sparkle and the enticing smell of warm mince pies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we all know, it’s not always a positive time of the year for many households, who all want to have a happy and restful festive season, but with bills rising and the cost of living hitting everyone, it’s becoming harder. The V2 team are big supporters of UKHarvest, who are a Chichester-based food rescue charity, providing rescued fresh and ambient food through their Community Food Hubs, in-school programmes such as ‘Grub Club’ and their Community Kitchen in London.

This year, V2 are supporting UKHarvest, who have teamed up with the Big Give to raise £40k by 10thDecember to help everyone have a Merry Christmas. Through the Big Give Christmas Challenge, UKHarvest are asking for everyone’s support by donating whatever possible until 12pm on 10th December. All donations will be matched, whilst funds last, and every penny will be used to help feed families in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Food Foundation, almost 1 in 5 families with children are experiencing food poverty or food insecurity in the UK. That’s a staggering figure, especially considering that 11 billion tonnes of perfectly edible, healthy and nutritious food was thrown away in the UK in 2023, something must change.

User (UGC) Submitted

We spoke to Tobi Stather’s, Head of Fundraising at UKHarvest, and it’s clear to see that there’s a growing need for the support offered by UKHarvest. Tobi shared that “Things are tough for many this year, and we fully appreciate that donating anything can be really challenging, but with the match fund in place, you can donate what you can, and it will be doubled, meaning you’ve donated twice.”

All we can do is help each other this Christmas. Donate to UKHarvest until 12pm on 10th December, and know that you will be making someone’s Christmas, this year.”