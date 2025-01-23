Valentine’s Day: A Reflection of God’s Love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton Churches' Gazette article - this month's by Martin Garratt, Trinity Church

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas and New Year celebrations have come and gone, and now the shops are full of chocolate and trinkets for Valentine’s Day. Who will be your valentine this year? Are you expecting to receive a gift? Will it be anonymous, or will you guess who sent you those 10 red roses or box of Lindor chocolates?

Valentine’s Day, named after Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman priest, is rooted in acts of love and sacrifice. Valentine defied Roman laws by secretly marrying Christian couples and assisting persecuted believers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What motivated him to show such love, and take such risks? His love of Jesus and his desire to copy Jesus’ sacrificial love. Valentine demonstrated a love that sought to do good to others, even at great personal cost.

Littlehampton Churches Logo

Today, the day is more focussed on romantic love. But just imagine what our town would be like, if each of us embraced the same desire as Valentine - to mirror Jesus and show compassion, mercy and love to all we meet, not just to the one special love we might have.

The Bible teaches that love originates from God. “We love because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19). That’s the foundation of all love: God’s unconditional love, demonstrated through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

May this Valentine’s Day be a reminder for each of us to practice selfless love, not only in romantic relationships, but also in friendships, families and communities.

What does that kind of love look like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valentine Rose

Paul’s description in 1 Corinthians 13 offers all of us a roadmap for how we can live: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” These qualities, often overshadowed by the commercialised aspect of Valentine’s Day, are central if we want a community that truly cares for one another.

This Valentine’s Day let us celebrate the gift of love by emulating the sacrificial, unconditional love of Christ. Whether through a kind word, an act of service, or a heartfelt prayer, we can reflect God’s love to those around us, pointing them to the true source of love that transforms lives.

And, if anyone is thinking of getting me a gift, I would rather the Lindor chocolates than the roses.