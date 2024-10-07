Verging on the ridiculous

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It would appear that the Council's view of looking after our pavements goes as far as a guy sitting on a lawn mower.

Having grown tired of the state of the pavement outside my house, i decided to do something about it. The grass had grown over the slabs, encroaching a large amount of pavement. Thinking i would be a good citizen, at the age of 67, i spent two hours reclaiming the pavement.

I was astounded at how many slabs had been covered, and was proud of the end result.

I rang the Council to ask them to take the pile of sod's etc away. To my amazement i was told '....yes it is our responsibility to remove the debris, but, as you don't pay for a brown bin, we won't.' I pointed out that this was not my garden refuse as it was from the grass verges in the street, but it fell on deaf ears. When i explained it would have to stay on the pavement as i can't remove it, that seemed acceptable.

A pile of trouble

Still in a state of utter disbelief, that after saving the Council money by doing their job for them, they are prepared to leave the pile on the public pavement, i e mailed my local local Councellor, but had no response.

So, my messgae is; don't try and keep your street nice by helping out your local Council who are always claiming they don't have funds (difficult to beleive) because you won't be thanked for it. When you look aroud our beautiful town and see it going to wrack and ruin, i can now see why.